Mardi Gras Southeast Texas back in full swing with Nelly, Los Chicos del 512, Tyler Farr as concert headliners

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is six weeks away, and there's some major hope on the line that COVID-19 won't ruin this year's celebration.

In 2020, Beaumont had just come off a high of successfully hosting the annual parade and celebration. They're hoping to replicate some of that success again this year.

This year's Mardi Gras takes place Feb. 24 through Feb. 27 in Downtown Beaumont.

There will be Cajun food, live music, parades, and of course, beads.

Concert headliners include Tyler Farr on Friday, Nelly on Saturday and Los Chicos del 512 (The Selena Experience) on Sunday.

Concerts are included with the price of gate admission and there are Fun Pass wristbands available for the carnival.

You can buy tickets onsite, early at the Mardi Gras Store in Port Arthur, and online for an extra fee. Admission is free for children under the age of 12.

Thursday, February 24, 2022

5 p.m.- Courir de Mardi Gras Parade

Friday, February 25, 2022

7 p.m.- Bicycle Showcase Parade

9 p.m.- Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade

Saturday, February 26, 2022

9 a.m.- Capes and Crowns 5k

Sunday, February 27, 2022

11 a.m.- Jazz Brunch

12 p.m.- Munchkin Parade

1 p.m.- Krewe de Mardi Paws Parade

2 p.m.- Umbrella Parade

5 p.m.- ExxonMobil Truck Parade

There will be no designating parking for Mardi Gras, but parking lots will be located throughout downtown. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau says to make sure to look for signage to ensure you are not on private property.

Road blocks will be located at the entrances of Mardi Gras at Neches St., Archie St. and Magnolia St. around the Event Centre.

For volunteer opportunities, click here. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas organizers say events are fast paced and requires volunteers to be standing for the entire four hour shift. They ask potential volunteers to choose positions according to your personal ability and skills.