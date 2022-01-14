City of Port Arthur seeks public input on how to spend $26.6M in federal COVID-19 relief funds

"Oh I have a lot of things to say," said Port Arthur native Hilton Kelley.



Kelley has long been a voice for improvement in Port Arthur.



"It's overdue, and $18 million seems like a lot of money, but when you're talking about replacing pipelines and sewer lines and what have you, it can go pretty fast,” Kelley said. “But just to know we are getting a start on this process is a major plus."



He was happy to see that the west side of Port Arthur where he grew up is in store for improvements.



"I really hope that they spend this money wisely, particularly in that area, to help create a safer, healthier life for those citizens because that's the only land that they have, they can’t afford to go anywhere else," Kelley said.



$2 of the $26 million are allocated for the west end, along with $18 million for water and sewer improvements.



"I’m totally ecstatic. I’m excited," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.



Bartie said the projects were decided on by the city.



"I think if the citizens look at each of these line items at what this money will be spent on, I don't think we could get opposition," Bartie said.



But he said the hearing is important and will be taken seriously.



"A great number of citizens will come to this public hearing and voice their opinions in opposition, and that would cause us to go back and rethink," Bartie said.



Kelley said he is hopeful that the city remains transparent with the projects.



"I think it was laid out this way to have a public comment period and input for the community to make sure that there’s transparency and to make sure that they are on track with how money is being spent and to make sure they know people are watching," Kelley said.



Kelley said he hopes this money sparks a lasting change in his community.



"Let’s try to stick to exactly what the American Rescue Plan Act was designed to do, is to help those moderate to low income communities that have been marginalized and underserved for years,” Kelley said. “Let’s build those communities back up and make people in those areas whole again."