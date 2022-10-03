Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years

“Our longtime relationship with the Beaumont Foundation has impacted the lives of so many children across the state."

BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children.

The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.

The donations help Buckner service Texas children in foster care.

BFA’s annual donations are distributed to families with foster children to help them purchase new clothing. The donations also help Buckner provide new clothes to children who enter the foster care system with few belongings to their name.

“Our longtime relationship with the Beaumont Foundation has impacted the lives of so many children across the state,” said Debbie Sceroler, senior director of domestic foster care and adoption for Buckner, said.

Every year since 2007, BFA has donated to Buckner with the specific purpose of purchasing new clothes for children in foster care.

“The gift of new clothing is a simple way to show each child they are valued and there are people who want to see them succeed,” Sceroler said. “Thank you to the Beaumont Foundation for continuing to make that happen all these years.”

The annual gifts support about 315 children each year. Through 2021, the total number of children supported by the donation is 11,108.

“These are often children experiencing various forms of trauma who need all the love and support they can get,” Sceroler said.

Buckner officials said that with approximately 30,000 children in foster care in Texas each year, there is a growing need for these children to be provided with necessities such as clothing.