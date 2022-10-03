Interviews continuing Tuesday for Some Other Place holiday assistance ahead of Christmas, Thanksgving season

The interviews will be conducted at the Miriam B. Rogers Community Center.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The holidays are drawing near and Southeast Texans have a chance to give back during the season.

Some Other Place and the NGA Tea Do Agency are conducting interviews for those who would like assist Some Other Place throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

The interviews began Monday. They will continue on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Miriam B. Rogers Community Center located at 1240 McFaddin Street.

Those who attend are required to bring social security cards for all members living in their home, a valid form of photo identification, and a bill showing their current address.

Interviewees will also have to bring documents that verify all income into thier family including but not limited to :

Food stamp letters

Child support payment information

Employment check stubs from September 2022

SSI/SSDI documents showing amounts payable

The line for interviews will start outside and may take a while, however, conductors will try to move the line as quickly as possible to get everyone registered. Those who go are encouraged to bring a light jacket, a drink and a snack.

Anyone who has questions can reach out to NGA Tea Do or Some Other Place.

