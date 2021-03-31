Beaumont family seeking answers after police find loved one in canal

Original Story: Port Arthur Police need help identifying body found with multiple tattoos

Lois Balka and her husband, Dexter Balka, are mourning the loss of their grandchild, Cordell "Aidelen" Evans, whose body was discovered by police in a Port Arthur canal on March 18.



"It's hard, it's really hard. And the only thing you can do is look to God and ask him — he's the only one that really knows," said Evans' grandfather Dexter Balka.



Port Arthur Police call Evans' death suspicious. The first autopsy was inconclusive. So, relatives requested a second autopsy.



"It's hard you go to sleep at night and you think about 'Lord please give us an answer, please give us an answer,’" Lois Balka said.



"I just hope and pray that we find out exactly what happened where we can have some closure," Dexter Balka said.



These grandparents knew their grandchild as Cordell. Other loved ones had embraced her identity as "Aidelen." They wonder whether her identity was a factor was in her death.



"Cordell, I love you baby. Regardless of what you was, I still love you, and I wish you were here. Even though sometimes we didn't get along, I wish you were here with me. You will always be in my heart," Lois Balka said.