Police identify remains of body found in Port Arthur canal

Cordell Evans was approximately 5 foot 9 inches and 105 pounds, and was also known by the name of “Aidelen.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives are looking for answers after human remains found in a Port Arthur canal have been identified as a person out of Beaumont.

Investigators have identified the 24-year-old body as Cordell Marquis Evans. A phone call to the Port Arthur Police Department on March 18 led to the discovery of the remains. Evans was found in a canal that runs adjacent to Motiva Property in the 3700 block of Savannah Ave.

Now, Port Arthur detectives are reaching out to the community to find out if anyone knows any information about Evans, such "Evans' last whereabouts or who he might have been last seen with."

Officials say Evans was last known to be a transient, of frequent visitor, out of Beaumont and in the area of College Street and 4th Street.

Evans was approximately 5 foot 9 inches and 105 pounds, and was also known by the name of “Aidelen”.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.