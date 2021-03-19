Port Arthur Police need help identifying body found in canal with multiple tattoos

Detectives believe the body could be a woman, but the race of person has yet to be determined.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are asking the public to help identify a body found Thursday in a canal.

Port Arthur police were called to the 3700 block of Savannah Ave on Thursday around 7:20 p.m. When the officers arrived, they found “human remains in a canal running adjacent to Motiva Property,” according to a news release.

After further investigation, detectives believe the body could be a woman, but the race of body has yet to be determined.

The department is reaching out to the community to see if anyone can identify the person. The body has multiple tattoos, which are described below.

A Cross – on the left inner wrist

“Love” in cursive – on the right inner ring finger

“Shh..” – on the right index finger

A Series of Stars – on the right outer wrist

Know anyone with similar tattoos that you have not seen or heard from? If so, you're encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600.

If you have information about this incident, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.