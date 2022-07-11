Beaumont City Council, BISD Board members brainstorm how to tackle safety, violence issues in schools

"It does not have to be said that BISD is at it's lowest point in it's history," said West Brook High School Junior, Saifan Panjwani.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council and the Beaumont Independent School District School Board held a meeting together Monday to brainstorm solutions to the challenges facing the city's youth.

The groups met at the Beaumont Event Centre with the primary focus being violence in the city and in schools.

Beaumont ISD is experiencing an increase in violence, primarily at West Brook and Beaumont United High Schools.

These students kicked off the meeting urging administrators to do something.

They see these issues on campus everyday.

"Just the numerous occurrences of violence on our campuses is something I have to go through, the problem has been building for so long, it's getting worse, and we are dealing with the outcome today," Panjwani said.

"I think a lot of students are tired of decades of inaction on issues that have been here forever," said West Brook High School Senior, Sam Marchand.

After opening remarks, officials spent the next hour doing group exercises, talking over the ways to address issues.

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz recommended more cameras on campuses.

BISD Board Trustee Joe Evans rebutted, saying the consequences aren't enough to deter violence, even if it is caught on camera.

Students hope this collaboration will lead to positive changes.

"Hopefully they have some kind of ideas as to how joint action could help in areas of crime, especially economic development, city assets like the police department helping with crime mitigation at the campus level," Marchand said.

No action by either group was taken Monday night, but they did agree that they'd like to have more joint meetings like this one in the future.