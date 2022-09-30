Student may face adult charge stemming from fight caught on video at West Brook High School

The DA's office filed documents on Thursday to have the unidentified teen certified as an adult.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County DA is seeking to certify a West Brook High School student as an adult to face robbery charges stemming from a fight on the campus earlier this month.

The district attorney's office has requested that a teen seen punching and kicking another student multiple times in the videos be charged as an adult with robbery, First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth told 12News Friday morning.

The office filed documents on Thursday to have the unidentified teen certified as an adult Knauth said.

The teen's name will be released if he is certified as an adult.

Videos of the fight, in a West Brook boy's bathroom, were shared on social media.

The fight gained some national attention when FOX News' Tucker Carlson mentioned it on his show but aired the wrong video.

In one of the videos one teen can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, repeatedly in the face and head. The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times.

The first teen can be seen in the video punching the boy on the floor at least 14 times before eventually kicking him in the face.

12News has seen at least three versions of the fight from different angles and in them it appears only the two are involved but several other teens can be seen in the bathroom at the time.

This is in addition to at least two people who are shooting video.

In the videos none of the teens standing around appear to offer the boy on the ground any assistance.

In one of the videos, a teen can be heard after the altercation commenting how the boy got "beat the **** up" and suggesting he needs to go to the nurse.

The boy who was struck multiple times can be seen standing up in one of the videos after the altercation with blood on his face around one eye and blood can be seen on the floor in the background.

12News is not showing the video in order to protect the identities of the minors involved and because we have not been able to vet the circumstances surrounding where and when the original video was taken.

The district released a statement a few days after the fight saying they were "aware of recent videos surfacing that involve a violent incident."

Beaumont ISD Police and administrators watched all the videos and identified the students participating in the altercation according to the statement.

The district said in the statement that "disciplinary actions have been taken to the fullest extent.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

