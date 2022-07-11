Southeast Texans buy lottery tickets with hopes of winning $1.9B Powerball jackpot

Southeast Texans stopped by J & R Meat Market in Sour Lake on Monday, which has developed a reputation for selling winning tickets.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Southeast Texans are testing their luck Monday, hoping to claim a big prize from the Powerball drawing.

Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.

The jackpot started at $20 million back on August 6, 2022 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large. Put another way, it’s a crazy amount of money.

Peggy Goetz says she would spread the love and the money.

"Even a portion, I would share it with 30 other people and you know just a portion would be nice," she said.

She hopes J & R Meat Market will be her lucky charm.

"Actually we were on our way home, we haven't been home so we decided to stop and eat and buy lottery tickets," Goetz said.

In seven years, the Sour Lake gas station sold two winning scratch-off tickets.

One of those scratch-off tickets totaled $5 million.

Employee Lindsey Turner says it's the reputation that keeps their store busy.

"It can get overwhelming sometimes, because they come in and get $30 worth, $100 worth at a time, $200. A couple of weeks a go some guy came in here and got like $500 worth so that was, that was a lot," she said.

Turner says her and her team just have to deal with the chaos as it comes.

Even though the odds of winning are rough, you can't win if you don't play.

That's why Peggy and Steve Goetz purchased 13 tickets, which is their lucky number.

"Share the love, share the love, take care of the family, absolutely, of course he would retire of course and we would travel," they said.

They said they would love to move to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico if they win.

The drawing takes place Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9.59 p.m.