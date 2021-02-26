Arrest made in case of missing Beaumont woman found dead in SW Louisiana

Jonathan Paul Menard was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on February 11, 2021 on a parole violation

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have announced an arrest in connection with the death of a missing Beaumont woman whose skeletal remains were found a week ago in Southwest Louisiana.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from February 12, 2021.)

Beaumont police obtained a warrant on on Monday, February 22, 2021 for Jonathan Paul Menard, 35, of Beaumont on charges of tampering with evidence according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Menard was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on February 11, 2021 on a parole violation and was transferred to the Jefferson County Correctional Center on Thursday according to the news release.

Police say they expect to file additional charges possibly as early as next week.

The remains were identified as Kayla Rice, who was last seen in late November, according to Beaumont Police last week.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said authorities received a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, saying a person on Ged Road saw what appeared to be skeletal remains in a shallow grave, KPLC reports.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case alongside the Beaumont Police Department and the FBI.

She was reported missing in December by an out-of-state relative. Police say her vehicle was “physically altered” when it was located.

Rice was six months pregnant in November, according to the department. Detectives said they’ve interviewed several known associates but have not been able to locate Kayla.

Rice was last known to be living in the 1100 block of McFaddin Ave in Beaumont

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.