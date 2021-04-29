Co-angler dies at fishing tournament after falling off boat, MLF says

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recovered the body of the deceased co-angler Thursday afternoon.

BROOKELAND, Texas — A co-angler competing in a fishing tournament at Sam Rayburn Reservoir died Thursday after falling from a boat, according to a news release from Major League Fishing.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recovered the deceased body of the co-angler during a 2021 Toyota Series event in Brookeland. The boat was not running when the co-angler entered the water, the release said.



The accident is apart of an ongoing investigation with the TPWD and San Augustine County officials. The anglers’ family have been notified, but officials have not released the name of the fishermen involved as of Thursday night.

Thursday's weigh-in from the Umphrey Family Pavilion will not be live-streamed, MLF said in the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.