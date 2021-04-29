United Steelworkers rally outside ExxonMobil following lockout notice

Hundreds of union workers may be locked out Saturday if the union and the company can't come to terms.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the United Steelworkers union and their supporters are rallying outside the gates of ExxonMobil Thursday evening in Beaumont following a lockout notice.



Hundreds of union workers may be locked out Saturday if the union and the company can't come to terms. Their hope is that their rally tonight will push ExxonMobil to end a lockout that is set to go into effect Saturday, impacting nearly 650 employees.



So how did we get here?

USW Local 13-243 and ExxonMobil have been negotiating a new labor contract since January. Last week, negotiations failed, prompting that lockout threat from Exxon.

In a statement to 12News, Exxon Mobil said they have been "actively engaged in good faith negotiations."

12News spoke with a staff representative with USW about negotiations.

"We feel confused about the proposals that the company has on the table today. It's very confusing for the membership because they’re saying, 'I give, I give every day, and now when we want a new agreement this is where we are,’" Richard "Hoot" Landry said.

Since the union has not allowed employees to vote their offer, talks have stalled, and a spokesperson says they are prepared for a lockout.