HAMSHIRE, Texas — A picture of a little girl in Southeast Texas has captured the hearts of thousands across the internet.

As people begin to recover from Imelda, cleaning their homes and picking up the pieces, the best of humanity is shining through the clouds. Saturday afternoon, the flood waters trapped a herd of cattle in a field. They had no access to food, and it was too dangerous to try and lead them out.

Two military helicopters and crews from the Texas Division of Emergency Management were flown in to help farmers in the area feed their cattle by dropping bales of hay. Neighbors got together for Operation Hay Drop.

Leeanna Thomas and her five-year-old daughter Korra were there as crews prepared to drop a load in Jefferson County.

As the chopper took off, Leeanna snapped a picture of Korra holding a little American flag in the air wearing cowboy boots and cutoff jeans, blonde hair blowing in the wind. She captioned the picture “My American Cowgirl” in her post to Facebook.

That post was shared hundreds of times and picked up by local news media where it was seen by thousands.

People on Facebook described the picture as “heartwarming.” One comment on the 12News Facebook post read “People helping people in need. God is smiling! PRAISE HIM”

