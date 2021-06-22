Colorado man in custody after hours-long pursuit across Southeast Texas

Law enforcement officials identified the driver as 45-year-old Gregory Sawin, of Denver.

TYLER, Texas — A Colorado man wanted for a parole violation is now in Orange County police custody after a three-and-a-half-hour pursuit throughout Southeast Texas, according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office..

It started on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. when the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office was notified that deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Officer were chasing a BMW car on Highway 69.

Police identified the driver as 45-year-old Gregory Sawin, of Denver, Colorado.

While in pursuit, deputies learned that the chase started in the city of Orange, continued through Jefferson and Hardin Counties and ended on a private road outside of Tyler County.

Deputies say the driver fled on foot into a wooded area near the Tyler and Hardin County line.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were able to quickly secure a perimeter around the wooded area, according to the release.

K-9 officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice from Livingston and Dayton tracked down the suspect, and around 2 p.m. Sawin was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

He is expected to face additional charges, according to the release.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office...

The suspect was identified as Gregory Sawin, age 45 of Denver, Colorado. Sawin was wanted in Colorado for a Parole Violation. Sawin was transported to the Orange County Jail where he will face additional charges.

