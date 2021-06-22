Investigation underway after back-to-back crimes in Port Arthur Monday night

Police say they've arrested one suspect for an unrelated charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives are investigating an aggravated robbery and an aggravated assault that happened within hours of each other in Port Arthur on Monday night, according to two news releases from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about the robbery around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Las Palmas Drive near Herman Park.

Officers arrived and learned a victim was jumped by a group of men, according to a news release. The victim was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for treatment in an unknown condition.

Around 11:40 p.m., Port Arthur Police officers were called to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas about a shooting victim. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officers were told a man had been shot after a disagreement involving money at the Driftwood Inn, which is located at 3700 Memorial Blvd.

Police say they later located and arrested the shooting suspect for an unrelated charge.

Both crimes are separate incidents and are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.

