1 dead, 1 in custody after argument between 2 men leads to shooting near Silsbee Monday night

SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Silsbee Monday night.

It happened in the 2500 block of Pine Park Drive, in a neighborhood off of FM1122, north of Silsbee.

Hardin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark Minton tells 12News an argument ensued between two men.

One man was shot and killed at the scene.

The other man is in custody. Officials did not say what charges the man faces.

Chief Minton says at this time, they believe the two men didn't know each other and were just strangers who got into a fight.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.