Texas Roadhouse set to open Monday near Parkdale Mall

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lone Star staple is set to open soon near Parkdale Mall and kept its promise of bringing more than 200 jobs to the area.

Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will open on Monday, November 7, 2022, according to a Texas Roadhouse release. The restaurant is located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.

Texas Roadhouse was originally set to open in October 2022, but construction delays pushed the grand opening back.

As the restaurant trained cooks, meat cutters, and other kitchen staff, area police and firefighters were the first to try Texas Roadhouse’s, “legendary steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and made-from-scratch sides.”

Before the grand opening, the restaurant hosted invitation-only pre-opening events and raised money for the Beaumont Police Benefit Association and Riley’s Cause.

“We’ve seen the impact Riley’s Cause has made in Southeast Texas and throughout the country and hope the additional funds allow them to continue their mission of bringing a smile to children battling cancer,” Steve Kelley, managing partner, said. “First responders take care of our community, and we’re proud to celebrate our opening by supporting the Beaumont Police Benefit Association

Kelley believes staffing is the key to the restaurant's success and is excited to bring the restaurant to the area. Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse hired 240 new associates.

Those interested in employment can apply directly to Beaumont opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com

An official ribbon cutting will take place on Monday at 2 p.m. Once Texas Roadhouse opens, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. They will be open for lunch and dinner on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.