Chambers County offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to those who meet CDC criteria

Registration will be required to receive the booster shots this week.

ANAHUAC, Texas — The Chambers County Public Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to those who meet certain health requirements.

The booster shots will offer the first doses beginning this Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Mont Belvieu where both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available according to a release from the Chambers County Public Health Department.

Registration will be required for the booster shot clinic which will operate from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. the release said.

Currently this is a one-day clinic and the health department will announce future booster clinics on a weekly basis when available according to the health department.

If you have questions you can call the health department at 409-267-2731.

The doses are being made available to those who meet the CDC's recommended criteria, which are...

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advance or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

