County judge: State will approve Jefferson County's request for infusion center

The hope is to have the center set up within three to four days once it's fully approved.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners are working to get help from the state to battle the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the form of an infusion center.

Commissioners spent some of Tuesday morning in a special meeting discussing their request for the state to set up an infusion center in the county to treat some of those infected with the COVID-19 virus.

County judge Jeff Branick said during the meeting that he was told by the Texas Division of Emergency Management that they would approve the county's request for the infusion center.

The judge said they hope to have the center set up within three to four days once it's fully approved.

The infusion center will be at no cost to the public Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike White tells 12News.

The county plans to set up the center in the empty Golden Triangle Emergency Center at 5550 Eastex Freeway just south of Target.

Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas CEO Justin Doss addressed commissioners during the meeting speaking in favor of opening the center.

One of the good things about the infusion center will be that nurses will be able to monitor how patients respond to the treatment, Doss told commissioners.

Antibody infusion is one treatment which has been adopted over the course of the pandemic, specifically as an effort to treat COVID-19 patients at an early enough stage where hospitalization or more severe symptoms may be avoided. The specific antibody "cocktail" being administered is Regeneron, which is what doctors used to treat former President Donald Trump when he was briefly hospitalized last fall.

Patients who are eligible for the therapy are those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not yet developed severe symptoms.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, to qualify for the infusion, you must be over 12-years-old, weigh at least 88 pounds and fall into one or more high risk groups.

Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or greater

Pregnant

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Condition that disrupts or suppresses the immune system, such as HIV or leukemia

Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatments (after a transplant, for example)

Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

Chronic lung disease, including moderate to severe asthma

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders or other complex medical conditions

Medical-related technological dependence, (a tracheostomy or gastrostomy, for example)

Age 65 or older

Talk to your doctor if you're not sure whether you qualify.

