Three Port Neches-Groves students test positive for COVID-19

PORT NECHES, Texas — Three Port Neches-Groves students tested positive for novel coronavirus this week.
Two of the students attend Port Neches Groves High School, the school district said. Both of them reported positive COVID-19 test results Sept. 8.
One of the students attends Port Neches Middle School. Their positive COVID-19 test result was reported Sept. 9.
Port Neches-Groves ISD sent letters home to parents each time. The school district also called parents of all students who had contact with a positive student based on seating chart and class schedule.
Every Monday, the Texas Education Agency is updating a database with all school district and campus reports.
"We expect for the first report of COVID-19 cases in school to be posted by the end of next week," Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Lara Anton said in an emailed statement. "The data will be reported statewide and by school district."