Three Port Neches-Groves students test positive for COVID-19

PORT NECHES, Texas — Three Port Neches-Groves students tested positive for novel coronavirus this week.

Two of the students attend Port Neches Groves High School, the school district said. Both of them reported positive COVID-19 test results Sept. 8.

One of the students attends Port Neches Middle School. Their positive COVID-19 test result was reported Sept. 9.

Port Neches-Groves ISD sent letters home to parents each time. The school district also called parents of all students who had contact with a positive student based on seating chart and class schedule.

Every Monday, the Texas Education Agency is updating a database with all school district and campus reports.