The mask mandate will remain in effect for Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is moving into Phase 3, further opening most businesses and even allowing bars to reopen in some parishes.

Here's an outline of what Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday:

Businesses such as restaurants, spas, gyms, etc. will be allowed to open at 75% while still following social distancing guidelines

Bars can reopen on a parish-by-parish basis IF the parish is testing under 5% positivity for two two-week periods. If they meet that criteria, parish leaders still have to approve the reopening. Those bars will be at 25% occupancy and open for table service ONLY.

On-premise alcohol sales will end at 10 p.m. for all restaurants, bars, casinos, etc.

Nobody under 21-years-old will be allowed in these reopened bars.

Social gatherings such as weddings or parties will be capped at 50% or 250 people, whichever is lower. Same for any outdoor events.

Casinos will stay under Phase 2 rules: 50% capacity.

Sporting events such as high school football will be capped at 25% capacity. Social distancing is required.

Nursing homes will still not allow visitors, but the LDH is working on a new program to facilitate outdoor visits in parishes with under 5% positivity in their testing.

The governor added that the mask mandate and all common sense recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will still be included in Phase 3.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Edwards said that this is likely the last major change in Louisiana's restrictions until a vaccine is released.

The governor’s plans will not include New Orleans as Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said the city will keep existing Phase 2 restrictions in place. New Orleans is preparing to return public school students to classrooms beginning Monday. Cantrell said safely returning students to classes is the city’s top priority.

Louisiana surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday. However, the rate of new coronavirus cases, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have declined statewide.

Bars have been closed statewide for nearly seven weeks. Restaurants are struggling while operating at a reduced capacity.

Many private businesses are following the state's lead to fill offices, and nursing home residents are desperate for even outdoor visits to resume.

