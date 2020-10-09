Motiva Enterprises prepares to buy Port Arthur Health Department building, eyeing other buildings in the city

The Port Arthur City Council approved the sale of the Health Department building to a subsidiary of Motiva Enterprises pending approval of a final arrangements.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Motiva Enterprises is preparing to buy the Port Arthur Health Department building for office space and is eyeing three other buildings within the city of Port Arthur.

On Tuesday, the Port Arthur City Council approved the sale of the Health Department building to a subsidiary of Motiva Enterprises, pending approval of a final contract and arrangements to move the health department to a building located at 5860 Ninth venue.

The health department is currently located at 449 Austin Avenue. The other three buildings Motiva is interested in are near the intersection of Fifth Street and Austin Avenue.

City documents show the Health Department facility is appraised at $1,728,500. That amount is also the price listed in city documents as the selling price of the building.

Excerpt from Port Arthur City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda:

(1) P.O. No. 6895 — An Ordinance Authorizing The Sale Of Commercial Property Located At 449 Austin Avenue (Known As The City Of Port Arthur Health Department Building And Adjacent Parking Tracts) To Aurora Capital Holdings, LLC, Contingent Upon The Approval And Execution Of Additional Required Legal Documents