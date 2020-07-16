752 Texans died from coronavirus in all of June. Halfway through July, 1,008 have already died.

Deaths tend to lag new cases because it can take weeks for a patient to get sick enough to be hospitalized and eventually die

BEAUMONT, Texas — COVID-19 fatalities have steadily ticked up across Texas and the state has reached a fever pitch. Halfway through July, we have already seen 1,008 Texans die from the virus. In all of June, 752 people died from the virus.

Deaths tend to lag new cases because it can take weeks for a patient to get sick enough to be hospitalized and eventually die, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services show deaths reaching historic highs in July. Texas recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day on July 15 when 110 Texans died from the virus. 105 deaths on July 9 was the previous record.

Daily fatalities reported by the state rarely went above 50 until July. In June the average daily death toll was 25. It's now more than doubled in the first half of July.

3,432 Texans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Dallas County has seen the most lives lost -- with 477 deaths. Harris County follows a close second with 473 deaths.

Texas Deaths by County (as of 7/15/20)

Dallas Co.: 477 Harris Co.: 473 Tarrant Co.: 272 Bexar Co.: 201 Travis Co.: 179 El Paso Co.: 159 Hidalgo Co.: 152 Cameron Co.: 79 Fort Bend Co.: 65 Nueces Co.: 64

Jefferson County has seen 43 residents killed by coronavirus. Orange, Chambers and Hardin County have reported five fatalities.

There have been fatalities reported in 147 of Texas' 254 counties, according to stats released by DSHS.

The data on fatalities is not perfect, epidemiologists say. If a patient with an underlying health problem such as heart disease dies while also testing positive for COVID-19, doctors can categorize the death as either.

And there are also elderly patients in care facilities who die and are often never tested for the virus. Likewise, people with underlying health conditions who aren't tested for coronavirus aren't included in totals.

WHO'S DYING FROM COVID-19?

The largest study of its kind analyzing deaths linked to COVID-19 shows that older people, men, minorities and those with underlying health conditions are among the most vulnerable. The study based in England was published in the research journal Nature.

In Texas, the state has only released stats on 728 of the state's 3,432 deaths.

Of the stats released by DSHS, the most deaths have been from those 80 years and older. 285 Texans over the age of 80 have died.

There have been no deaths reported in anyone under the age of 19 in Texas, according to DSHS.

Deaths by Age in Texas (as of July 15):

<1: 0

1-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 4

30-39: 12

40-49: 28

50-59: 77

60-64: 74

65-69: 84

70-74: 79

75-79: 85

80+: 285

DSHS says 59% of deaths have been male. 43% have been White, 29% Hispanic and 13% Black.

