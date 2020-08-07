Residents are being evacuated from a nursing home in Lake Worth Wednesday afternoon. About half of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sixty-three residents are being evacuated Wednesday afternoon from a nursing home in Lake Worth where about half of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

MedStar emergency services said they were asked by state health officials to relocate residents from a facility in the 4200 block of Wells Drive.

MedStar said crews will treat all residents as if they have the novel coronavirus.

Residents will be sent to two different nursing homes, each of which will take half, officials said.

It could be a "long process" to transfer all the residents, according to MedStar.

WFAA has reached out to state officials for more information.

At a COVID-19 webinar on July 2 for Texas nursing homes, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services said there was a surge in Tarrant County, along with Bexar, Harris and Travis counties.

"Heightened awareness and extra caution is needed," the department said.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state to test all employees and residents at long-term care facilities for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.