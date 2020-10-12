Doctors see decline in flu cases as Southeast Texans continue practicing COVID-19 preventive measures

It's a bit of good news as we battle a global pandemic. This year, the flu is on a decline in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — COVID-19 may be on the rise across Southeast Texas, but the best practices to keep people safe are working to fight another virus, the flu.

Two Southeast Texas doctors said that wearing masks and social distancing is actually keeping people out of their offices.

It's a bit of good news as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the flu is on a decline in Southeast Texas.



"Within the past month or so, there has been a significant decrease with phone calls coming into the office, as well as looking at the patient flow in the hospitals as well as hospital admissions. I've seen a decrease in the number of respiratory cases," said Dr. Msonthi Levine.



Dr. Levine said it's safe to assume there are fewer flu cases right now because Southeast Texans are adhering to guidelines for staying safe during the pandemic.



Dr. Levine said more people wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding physical contact has helped reduce the number of flu cases. Dr. Ray Callas agrees.



"Before, we used to be a community where we'd shake each other's hands without washing them,” said Dr. Callas. “We'd hug each other. We'd get in people's face when we'd talk, and those respiratory droplets are very dangerous."

Some local doctors have had patients come in with both the flu and COVID-19, which presents a scary situation.



"If you have an opportunity to get the flu vaccine, I think this is the most appropriate year to maintain your vaccinations because with the combination of the coronavirus and the flu, it's going to be very vital," Dr. Callas said.



Dr. Callas also said people should make it a priority to get tested before Christmas.

"At least call 'em or zoom 'em or virtually say hello because Christmas is a time of family, and we don't want to isolate family members by any means," Dr. Callas said.

Dr. Callas urges people to get tested before heading home for the holidays, especially college students who may be asymptomatic but could also be viral carriers.