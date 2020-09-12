Nelly scheduled to headline Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas in 2021

The Grammy-award winning rapper is scheduled to hit the stage on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is bringing Nelly to Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas.

The organization announced Wednesday that Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly is set to perform in downtown Beaumont at Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas in 2021.

The Missouri native is scheduled to hit the stage on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 where he will perform his top hits such as Hot in Herre, Grillz, Air Force Ones and more!

The 2021 Mardi Gras events, the 29th year for the organization and its second in downtown Beaumont, is scheduled to happen throughout the February 11-14 weekend.

Southeast Texans looking to attend won't need to buy a ticket to get into the carnival or parades that roll through downtown. However, participants will need a ticket for the concerts and food vendors.

Admission is reportedly the same price from last year, which was $15 at the gate.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas President Laura Childress told 12News the organization will continue to evaluate how COVID-19 is impacting the community as February gets closer.

Places such as New Orleans and Galveston have announced cancellations to the their 2021 Mardi Gras events due to COVID-19 concerns.

For more details on volunteering and other activities, visit the Mardi Gras Southeast Texas website.