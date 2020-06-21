NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland police officer tested positive for coronavirus, the department said.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the department was notified the officer tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, June 20.

"This officer was the first member of the Nederland Police Department staff to test positive for the virus," Porter said in a statement.

The officer said his symptoms were "relatively minor" and similar to "an ordinary sinus infection" as of June 20.

"This diagnosis will not have a major effect on the current operations at the Nederland Police Department," Porter said. "The officers and staff at the Nederland Police Department will continue ongoing protocols to avoid any COVID-19 exposure to its officers and members of the public."

