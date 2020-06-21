NEDERLAND, Texas — Two employees at the Nederland city swimming pool are being tested for COVID-19.

Nederland Parks and Recreation staff said they were notified the morning of Sunday, June 21 that the employees were going to be tested.

"The employees have a reason to test, but are not reporting any symptoms," The City of Nederland said in a Facebook post.

The city said the public swimming pool's safety protocols require the pool facility and touchpoints be cleaned constantly.

"The pool staff will continue to prioritize cleaning of the pool facility and the health and safety of the pool employees and patrons as the swimming pool remains open," the city said in the Facebook post.

