'We are at capacity' | There are now more people in the ICU than at any other time since the coronavirus pandemic began

There are currently 86 people in the ICU in Jefferson County, according to SETRAC

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County is now dealing with more patients fighting for their lives from coronavirus than any other time since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News that hospitals in Jefferson County are full and reaching maximum capacity.

"As of today, our hospital beds are at ICU capacity," Branick said. "They have the highest number of COVID patients (since) the end of May."

Who's in the hospital in Jefferson County (as of July 7)?

104: COVID-19 patients in general hospital beds

41: COVID-19 patients in ICU

544: Total number of patients in the hospital (COVID & non-COVID)

86: Total number of patients in ICU (COVID & non-COVID)

*Info provided by SETRAC

The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has been rising daily since July 1, according to data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is also a number that has been rising consistently since June 29. There have been spikes of hospitalizations in Jefferson Co. since Memorial Day.

Jon Clingaman with SETRAC tells 12News that the area surge plan has been activated for Jefferson County. Some patients are being sent to Mid Jefferson Extend Care Hospital in Nederland.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk