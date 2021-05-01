Jasper ISD goes virtual after spike in COVID-19 cases, East Chambers ISD, Hardin-Jefferson ISD return from holiday break

Across Southeast Texas, school returning from holiday break looks different, with some districts continuing online learning and others transitioning to in-person.

JASPER, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts had to make hard decisions this weekend as students and teachers came back from Christmas break.

Not every parent is back to dropping their kids off at school, but some are finally getting to say goodbye to online learning.

Across Southeast Texas, school returning from holiday break looks different, with some districts continuing online learning and others transitioning back to in-person classes.

"All the superintendents in Jasper County have been monitoring closely to all the numbers," Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said.

A recent COVID-19 surge motivated Jasper ISD to keep its doors close, prompting school administrators to move back to online learning.

"We're back up to 238 active cases," Allen said.

But while some students are heading back to the kitchen table, others will be heading back to the classroom.

East Chambers ISD is saying goodbye to virtual learning along with Hardin Jefferson ISD.

"We just felt like the second semester — we need to get them back in school — get the quality of instruction for those students that have been on the virtual platform for so long," East Chambers ISD superintendent Scott Campbell said.

Hardin Jefferson ISD released a statement stating they made the decision because most students were not taking advantage of remote learning.

Campbell said returning to in-person learning will remove a tremendous amount of stress from teachers.

"They've been doing double work and working day and night to keep their virtual platforms going, while also offering face to face instruction to the overwhelming majority of students," he said.

Both Hardin Jefferson ISD and East Chambers ISD have plans to follow cleaning protocols to ensure everyone is safe on school grounds.

"We look forward to a rigorous spring semester, trying to close the gaps that may have occurred because of how we've been having to operate during the pandemic," Campbell said.

Any parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to in-person learning has the option to enroll in another school district still offering remote learning.