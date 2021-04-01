Texas representatives Babin, Weber sign letter from 19 Congressmen contesting 2020 election results

Congressmen Brian Babin and Randy Weber both signed a letter along with two other representatives from Texas asking for a hearing on the 2020 election results.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Southeast Texas representatives joined 17 other Republican congressmen from the House of Representatives in signing a letter to contest the presidential election results.

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin, D.D.S. (TX-36) and Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) both signed a letter along with two other representatives from Texas addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asking for a hearing about election results.

(Editor's note: The video above is file video showing Congressman Babin speaking at a "voter integrity rally" in support of President Trump Sunday, Nov. 8.)

"Resolving federal election contests for the President, the Senate, and the House falls under the jurisdiction of Congress," Babin said in a emailed statement.

The letter calls for House and Senate leadership to address their concerns regarding "voter fraud and election theft," according to the statement.

“Confidence in our election process must be restored," Babin said in the statement. “It is my duty to do everything in my power to ensure that every legal vote is counted, every illegal vote is not, and our elections remain transparent. Our democracy will not survive otherwise.

“If Congress refuses to act before January 6, I will object to the electoral college vote submissions on the House floor on behalf of the millions of Americans, myself included, who do not trust the validity of this election," he said.

MORE | Read the letter requesting Congressional hearing on 2020 election results

"I had the opportunity to speak with President Trump last night!" Congressman Randy Weber said in a Facebook post Sunday. "I let him know that we are behind him!"

"Hello, Mr. President," Weber said in a video recording of his call with President Trump. "I want to tell you from Texas, you've been to Southeast Texas — hurricanes, flooding — my state, my district loves you, knows what you stand for. You have Texas values down like probably few ever did, and we just want to say we're behind you, we're fighting."

"It's easy — oil, guns and God," President Trump said in the video. "All I do is say those three words, it was pretty easy."

"We love you, we love what you're doing, we're behind you, we're not giving up this fight, so please, please, please be encouraged," Weber said. "We love you and we look forward to you going back for four more years."

Congressman Lance Gooden (TX-05) and Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) also signed the letter along with Babin and Weber.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has led a challenge with 10 other Republican senators to the Electoral College's decision, according to the Associated Press.

Senator John Cornyn has said Congress has "no reason" to overturn the Electoral College's decision due to lack of evidence about voter fraud, according to a Dec. 3 article from the Dallas Morning News.

Babin organized a "voter integrity" rally backing President Trump in Lumberton Nov. 8, the weekend after the election. Hundreds of supporters of President Trump came to the rally to hear Babin speak.