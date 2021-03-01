Jasper ISD moving to online learning this week due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

Numbers staff members have tested positive or are in quarantine according to a post from the district

JASPER, Texas — Jasper ISD will switch over to virtual learning for 'at least January 4th-8th' after the district 'received word that active cases in our county jumped to over 230.'

According to the post, numerous staff members have either received positive COVID-19 test results, or are quarantined.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired in December 2020)

The district thanked parents for patience 'as we strive to keep all students and staff safe while focusing on providing the best education' for students.

Questions should be directed to the student's campus. The post asked parents to 'remain diligent in social distancing' to allow the district to 'get back to in-person learning as soon as possible.'

We received word that active cases in our county jumped to over 230, and have numerous staff either positive or quarantined. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution Jasper ISD will move to at-home learning for at least January 4th-8th. Thank you for your patience as we strive to keep all students and staff safe while focusing on providing the best education for all our students. With questions about home learning and devices please contact your child’s campus. We ask that you remain diligent in social distancing at this time so we can get back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

