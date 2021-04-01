Hardin, Tyler counties among those receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

The state released a list of providers and counties getting shipments of the shots this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas counties will be receiving shipments of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

In a news release sent out on Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said more than 949 providers in 158 counties will get first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

According to a list from DSHS, Hardin County Health Department is set to receive 300 first doses of the vaccine. Tyler County Hospital Family Medical Clinic in Woodville will also get 200 doses, and Brookshires Pharmacy in Newton County will get 200 shots.

Jasper County is set to receive 300 doses this week.

Legacy Community Health, CHRISTUS Health St. Elizabeth, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Stiles Unit and Port Arthur City Health Department will also get shipments of the shots in the next few days. Orange County will receive 400 doses at four pharmacies.

Chambers and Liberty county will each get several hundred shots.

The Moderna vaccine is shipped in multiples of 100, and Pfizer shots are sent with 975 doses in a shipment. The state says some providers may get a combination.

"This list does not include 121,875 Pfizer doses allocated to the federal pharmacy/long-term care partnership," the release said.

From a Texas Department of State Health Services:

The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 949 providers in 158 Texas counties over the next week. The CDC will deliver 167,300 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 37,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to Texas providers.

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. Vaccinations under the program started in Texas last week and, according to the CDC, will serve staff and residents at 770 long-term-care facilities in the next week.

The CDC will also deliver 224,250 second doses to the providers who received vaccine the week of Dec. 14 to complete the series for the people that were vaccinated in the first week of vaccine distribution.

Texas has been allocated about 1.5 million first doses through the first four weeks of vaccine distribution, and vaccine will have reached providers in a total of 214 counties by the end of the week. DSHS has posted a vaccine provider location map that will be updated frequently. A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine this week is available at www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week4.pdf.

DSHS encourages providers to rapidly vaccinate priority populations against COVID-19 and promptly report doses administered in ImmTrac2, the state’s immunization registry. While the supply of vaccine is still limited, additional allocations of vaccine will be received each week.