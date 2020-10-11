'Several' positive COVID-19 cases reported in those who attended Halloween event at Beaumont bar

The health department said several cases have been confirmed in people who attended the Oct. 31 event at The Logon Cafe & Pub

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials are asking Beaumont residents that attended a Halloween event at a Beaumont bar to give them a call after several positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in people who were there on October 31.

The Beaumont Health Department said in a news release that anyone whoa attended the Halloween event at The Logon Cafe & Pub may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The release comes after the department received 'several positive COVID-19 lab results' for those who were at the event since Nov. 6.

12News spoke to Ed Grissom, the bar's owner, on Tuesday.

Grissom said staff closed the The Logon Cafe on Friday, Nov. 6 after finding out some of those testing positive for COVID-19 had been at the bar.

Staff did extra cleaning and sanitizing of everything and all surfaces in addition to its regular daily cleaning routine. He said a planned music event for Saturday, Nov. 7 was cancelled as the business works with the health department.

If you live in Beaumont and were at the event, you're asked to call the health department at (409)-654-3616 or (409)-745-9817.

A contact is defined as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes over a 24 hour period according to the release.