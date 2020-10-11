Jefferson County approves sale of Ford Park for $22.2M to group hoping to bring horse racing to county

Phase one of the company's plans include building a hotel on the property within two years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to sell Ford Park Entertainment Complex paving the way for horse racing in the county.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video from Friday, Nov. 6, 2020)

Commissioners voted to sell the entertainment facility to the Port Arthur Renaissance Group, LLC; DBA Renaissance Development Group for $22.2 million approving a bid submitted by the company just last Friday morning.

Phase one of the company's plans include building a hotel on the property.

The company eventually plans on bringing horse racing to the facility.

“The sooner the better," Kevin Johnson, general manager for Renaissance Development Group, said when asked about the company's timeline.

Johnson told 12News they hope to have the hotel built within two years.

The company has already invested $250,000 in the project he said.

Johnson hopes that over the next five to 10 years the facility can have an impact on Beaumont and the Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

The sale of Ford Park would include the arena, exhibit hall, fields, midway and the pavilion. The company is offering $22.2 million. The property is roughly $7 million less than the minimum bid set by the county.

In 2019, Jefferson County voted to allow horse racing and the betting that goes along with it. It had been long-rumored that Ford Park would be the spot to build a horse racing track.

"We are contingently excited hoping, no pun intended, to get this one across the finish line," Johnson told 12News previously.

Johnson is a consultant working on behalf of a private company who wants to build a horse racing track at Ford Park.

He's been working behind the scenes for years to help broker this deal. Now, the decision rests in the hands of the Jefferson County commissioners.



"This would be a tremendous win for the citizens of Jefferson County to allow us to come in and invest, be a tremendous amount of capital improvements to the property."

"Our bid, you have to look at it from a standpoint that we are going to invest $64 million on phase 1 into Jefferson County and create a tremendous amount of jobs. I believe that just following the public opinion pulse and such, this property has been a drain on the county for many years," Johnson said.

An application for a horse racing track has previously been submitted to the Texas Racing Commission by a company called Beaumont Racing Venture, LLC.