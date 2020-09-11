One dead, another person hurt in Jasper murder Sunday evening

The incident happened near Cavin Street and Peachtree Street and the weapon used was found on Peachtree Street in Jasper, police said.

JASPER, Texas — One person is dead and another person injured after a murder in Jasper, officials said.

The incident happened near Cavin Street and Peachtree Street Sunday evening, Jasper Police Lieutenant Garett Foster said.

The weapon Jasper Police believe was used in the homicide was found on Peachtree Street in Jasper, officials said.

The name of the person who was killed is being withheld while police work to notify their family.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

