BEAUMONT, Texas — Long lines and empty shelves are being felt at grocery stores across Southeast Texas as people prepare for coronavirus impacts.

Some of the biggest items flying off shelves continue to be sanitizing products, bottled water and toilet paper.

At the H-E-B on College St., there were several bare store shelves throughout the store. The line to check out stretched through some of the store aisles.

One person told 12News it took them over 45 minutes to make it through the checkout line.

H-E-B issued a statement Friday morning after a run on grocery stores across Southeast Texas.

"We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you," H-E-B said in a release.

The grocery chain says they are prepared when it comes to concerns over COVID-19.

H-E-B addresses long lines, empty shelves

"H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves," the grocery chain said.. "Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm."

H-E-B said Texans should prepare but panic does not promote progress.

Earlier this month, the company issued a list of items they are limiting the purchase of.

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items

Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

