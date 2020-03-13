Colleges and universities nationwide are moving to online-based learning for their spring semesters amid COVID-19 concerns.

Many students that are not from the area near their school are wondering what they're going to do with their stuff.

U-Haul has announced it's offering free self-storage for 30 days to college students who needed to move off-campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They do say availability is limited, so act fast.

RELATED: 'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update

RELATED: York School Dept closed Friday for COVID-19 planning

RELATED: Portland charter school moves to remote learning

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 4 states close schools; House, Trump close on aid package

RELATED: Maine has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus