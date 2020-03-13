BEAUMONT, Texas — In light of the spread of the coronavirus, some school districts are making changes to school schedules and extracurricular activities.

Every college campus in Southeast Texas has made changes to it's schedule and classes amid the coronavirus concern.

Here's a breakdown of the steps major local school district are making to protect their communities from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Beaumont ISD: All school-related sporting events and practices are suspended until further notice

Lamar University: All classes will be conducted online after students return from Spring Break on March 23.

Lamar Institute of Technology: After Spring Break (March 16-20), students will remain off-campus using alternative or distance learning formats from March 23-28. Students are set to return to a regular class schedule and format on March 30.

Lamar State College Port Arthur: LSCPA is cancelling face-to-face classes for college students from March 16-20. Dual Enrollment and Woodrow Wilson Early College High School students will attend classes as regularly scheduled. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, March 23, unless circumstances dictate further cancellation of classes.

Lamar State College Orange: Spring Break extended from March 16-27; On March 30 the school will transition to a flexible learning environment. Regularly scheduled course delivery is scheduled for April 13 but that could change if needed.

RELATED: Lamar University, LIT, Lamar Orange and Port Arthur campuses making changes in response to coronavirus

Hardin-Jefferson ISD | Port Arthur ISD: Our teachers, school nurses, and staff are working carefully to encourage simple and effective habits of frequent handwashing, covering every cough or sneeze, and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently.

Nederland ISD: The school district is currently in the middle of Spring Break. They have told parents that if students travel internationally they may be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home.

RELATED: List: Houston-area school district, university closures amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: U-Haul offering limited free self-storage to college students

RELATED: Chambers County declares disaster amid coronavirus concerns, says no confirmed cases at this time

RELATED: VERIFY: No, you won't be forcibly quarantined if someone on your plane has the coronavirus