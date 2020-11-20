Officials urging testing precautions for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays

Studies show that the average amount of time it takes for you to show COVID-19 symptoms after infection is five days, that's if you show symptoms at all.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A negative test doesn't guarantee that someone is free from COVID-19, and it's never a license to let down your guard. It’s a common concern as some people get tested way too early, which can lead to a false negative.

Let's say you are expose to the coronavirus, and five days later you take a test. It could still return as a negative result.

A couple days later, you decide to go to the Thanksgiving celebration. You don't feel sick, but you are still contagious.

And actually a few days later, it's potentially too late. You've already infected people at that gathering with you. Our local officials are urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving.



“We are really asking citizens to consider not attending large gatherings for family holidays,” Sherry Ulmer with the Beaumont Public Health Department said. “We want to keep those Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and parties only with the people that we live with. Inviting someone else into your home is taking a risk.”



Studies have shown that the average amount of time it takes for you to show COVID-19 symptoms after infection is five days, that's if you show symptoms at all.

“We know that lots of people respond differently to the virus. About 80 percent of the people they don't have any issues with it at all,” said Dr. Jana Winberg, Hardin County Health Department.



The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention estimates 40 percent of infections are asymptomatic and 50 percent of transmissions happen before symptoms begin. One reason why this virus spreads so easily is because people can be infectious without any symptoms.





“We do not want those who are the most vulnerable among us to suffer service disease or death,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said.

The only way to have zero-risk celebration is to celebrate the holidays remotely. Zoom or FaceTime are great for connecting virtually.

If you do plan to gather, wear a mask and eat outdoors. Remember, all gatherings carry a COVID-19 risk.