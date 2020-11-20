Heroes Wall offering Southeast Texans an opportunity to show appreciation to first responders, healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Heroes Wall offers locals the opportunity to honor Southeast Texas healthcare workers and first responders, according to Randy Feldschau, One City Church Pastor and Beaumont Mayor Pro Tem.



"Thank you" is a small, short message that goes a long way. In Downtown Beaumont inside city hall, you can find dozens of hand-written messages showing appreciation for frontline workers.



Anyone is welcome to stop by and write a message of gratitude on the Heroes Wall. Beaumont City Council Member Randy Feldschau said this is just one simple way we can show our community we care.



"As we fill up a wall, we're going to add a wall,” Feldschau said. “And then once all four of them are filled, it will be set up at Ford Park there at their main entrance area where people can go in and view the signatures and all of the messages that the citizens are sending to our first responders and to our healthcare workers."



Feldschau said the Heroes Wall will move around the community including stops at city hall, One City Church, Baptist Hospital, and other locations. He hopes the Heroes Wall will be a happy reminder that we are all in this together.



"Hopefully the healthcare workers and the first responders will go by there and see what people are saying and feel the support, the appreciation and the love that this community has for them," Feldschau said.



Feldschau said he hopes to display the heroes walls during some of his services at One City Church.