CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Chambers County issued a disaster declaration on Thursday due to coronavirus concerns, but say the county doesn't have any confirmed cases.

The Houston area, however, is seeing a number of confirmed cases. This includes three in Houston. All of the cases were travel-related, according to health officials.

In a statement released by the county judge on Thursday, the community was asked to "understand that Public Health in Chambers County is basing decisions regarding the current situation on the capacity to care for sick people."

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne described the declaration as a "proactive" move.

The judge's statements continued, "Social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and working on non-pharmaceutical interventions will help slow the spread of the virus."

