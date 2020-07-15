COVID-19 Updates: Many still wondering about second round of stimulus checks, today is tax day

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Wednesday, July 15, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 15, 6:30 a.m. – Coronavirus testing is available today and tomorrow in Orange County and no appointment is needed.. Testing runs from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center at 11475 FM1442 in Orange.

July 15, 6 a.m. – As the number of coronavirus cases spike in parts of the country, even forcing some states to re-close certain businesses, many are wondering whether Congress will pass a second round of stimulus checks.

Over the next several weeks, Congress seems poised to pass one more major economic relief bill, with Republican and Democratic leaders indicating more direct stimulus payments for Americans could be involved.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have both said repeatedly that they support another round of economic impact payments.

July 15, 5 a.m. – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he'll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.

Expected to hit $1 trillion, the emerging Republican package shows shifting priorities as the pandemic crisis deepens nationwide. Once reluctant to approve more aid, Republicans and the White House now say more is needed.

July 15, 4 a.m. – It’s time to do your taxes — no more delays.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.

The move provided some economic and logistical relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is today.

Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty. The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count, it had received almost 142 million.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

