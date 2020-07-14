'Our approach will be in-person schooling' | Port Neches-Groves ISD's reopening plan does not include online options

The district released their school reopening plan Monday night during the Board of Trustees meeting

PORT NECHES, Texas — With schools set to reopen next month across Southeast Texas, at least one school district will not plan to offer online options for students and parents.

Port Neches-Groves ISD released their reopening plans on Monday night. Noticeably absent from the 2020-21 School Year Health Guidance document, which was presented to the PNGISD Board of Trustees, was an option for online learning.

[Editor's Note: The video attached is of coronavirus headlines from midday July 14th and will be updated throughout the day]

On Facebook, the district replied to concerns from parents with: "Our approach this year will be in-person schooling. Any individual questions regarding your child and in-person attendance should also be directed to your child’s campus."

Instead, the district says they will be focusing on screening, isolation and cleaning among other new protocols detailed in their reopening plan.

"While it is not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread of COVID-19, the current science suggests there are many steps schools can take to reduce the risks to students, teachers, staff and their families significantly," the district said in their guidance plan.

The plan released by PNG does not match guidelines the Texas Education Agency unveiled earlier this month. Those guidelines include options for every student to learn remotely.

"Both as commissioner and as a public school parent, my number one priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff," TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said. "That is why the guidance laid out today [July 7] will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis."

The district has laid out self-screening guidelines for students and staff. The district says that "absences will not count against students for exemptions or extra-curricular activities this school year".

PNG is contracting with OZONE USA to sanitize schools through the ventilation systems. The district says each classroom, high-touch areas and restrooms will be disinfected throughout the school day. They also say that hand sanitizer will throughout the campus and inside every classroom.

The district says specific campuses may need to close for 12-24 hours for sanitation and that closures will be treated like "bad weather days" with the district allotting 15 extra days built in for possible school closures.

PNG says that students, teachers and staff who show symptoms must remain off campus until they meet re-entry criteria. They are also required to report if they had close contact with an individual who is lab-confirmed with COVID-19 and remain off campus until the 14-day incubation period has passed.

The reopening document does not address how student absences will be counted and if teachers will be paid during the 14-day incubation period or be forced to use personal time.

The district says they will comply with Governor Abbott's executive order requiring face masks. Face masks are also required by the Texas Education Agency when students are in large groups. PNG will also require masks for staff taking the bus to school.