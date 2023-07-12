Winnie man indicted for possession of child pornography

Christopher Manuel, 42, used a Google account in 2022 to download over 500 video files of the pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.

WINNIE, Texas — A Winnie man has been indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The arrest was made as a result of a Texas Attorney General investigation.

Christopher Manuel, 42, used a Google account to download over 500 video files of the pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The files were reported by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a CyberTipline in 2022.

Child Exploitation Investigators were able to confirm Manuel's identity using his Google account information including his name, phone number and email.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators went to Manuel's Winnie home. They met Manuel outside his home as he was arriving from work and arrested him.

Investigators searched Manuel's home where they found a tablet in his bedroom containing the videos, according to the affidavit.

Several other devices were found as well to be examined by the Office of Attorney General Digital Forensics Unit.

