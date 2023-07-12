Doggett Equipment Services Group submits lone proposal for naming rights at Ford Park

Naming rights have belonged to the Southeast Texas Ford Dealers since the complex opened in 2003.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Naming rights are up for grabs at Ford Park but only one company has submitted a proposal for changing the name.

Doggett Equipment Services Group submitted the lone naming rights proposal to Jefferson County a week ago on July 5, 2023, according to Jefferson County purchasing agent Deborah Syphrett-Clark.

(EDITORS NOTE: The above video first aired on June 16, 2023.)

Naming rights for the entertainment complex have belonged to the Southeast Texas Ford Dealers since the complex opened in 2003.

The county looked for bids in May but did not receive any according to file stories.

Dogget's proposal will now go to an evaluation committee, then on to commissioners court, where it's up to commissioners to give the go ahead for the purchasing department to negotiate a deal with the company she said.

The Ford Park Entertainment Complex is made up of five facilities on 221 acres on the west side of Beaumont along Interstate 10.

It includes Ford Fields, Ford Pavilion, Ford Arena, Ford Exhibit Hall and Ford Midway.

In May 2023 the Beaumont Independent School District school board voted 6-1 to approve a bid package from Doggett for the naming rights to Memorial Stadium

Doggett's package with the district includes a stadium press box on both sides and an illuminated sign.

The bid with BISD includes a payment of $110,000 every year for 10 years, totaling $1,100,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device