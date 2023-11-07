Christ Central Camp now open and welcoming to people of all faiths

Run by the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont, the camp will be open for tours on July 15, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new summer camp is open in Beaumont and people can tour the facilities this Saturday.

Run by the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont, Christ Central Camp will be open for tours on July 15, 2023.

The camp features a lake, pool, beach volleyball court, rope course and a 40 ft. waterslide.

The camp first broke ground in October 2022 and is now ready to open for the public, no matter their denomination.

Related Articles Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023

"It is for all youth and young adults. So it is for people of all faiths, no faiths, all groups, schools. We want this to be a place that anyone can come and just be and use this facility," said Jeffery Penning, property manager of Christ Central Camp.

The camp has five boys and girls dormitories each.

This is the first week that kids have been able to enjoy all the activities that the camp has to offer.

"They have been swimming in the pool, they're gonna be in the lake today for the first time going down our 40 foot water slide, getting on the trampoline. They'll be canoeing, they've been playing beach volleyball, four square dodgeball, gaga ball," said Penning.

The camp is a place for kids to make new friends or bond with old ones during the summer.

"It was really nice to see them work together. Just so that we can see the bond that they created and we've all become like family," said Camp Counselor Isabella Delarosa.

The 42-acre camp can be used for many different purposes throughout the year. This includes science camps, corporate retreats and team bonding experiences.

"Camp is the best place where you can just be a kid, just be open and when you don't have phones and it's just you and your friends and people hyping you up there's just nothing like it," said Penning.

Penning will be available on Saturday for those interested in touring the camp.

"I'll be here to network so if people want to come and have an interaction with me about what they can do," said Penning.

There is a cost to enjoy the camp's offered fun. It costs $50 per day, per person.

Although all denominations are welcome, the chapel that overlooks the giant cross and lake is the heart of the camp.

"God is in beauty and nature all around us, and that was the intention behind the name Christ Central Camp," said Penning.