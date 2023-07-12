Beaumont ISD looking for bus drivers for this school year

Bus drivers at BISD are paid $17.85 per hour according to the district website.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District needs bus drivers for the upcoming 2023 - 24 school year and they're trying to find drivers now.

Currently the district is emphasizing all auxiliary jobs such as bus drivers, child nutrition, custodial, police, transportation and more according to their website.

The district held a job fair on Wednesday at West Brook High School but if you missed it you can still apply online.

Currently, hired applicants will receive a $700 according to the BISD website.

Both full-time and substitute bus drivers at BISD are paid $17.85 per hour according to the district website.

MORE | Apply to be a bus driver at BISD

To get the job you'll need to be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or a GED.

You'll also need a valid class B Texas Commercial Drivers License with passenger and air brake endorsements.

Potential drivers must also...

Have an "acceptable" driving record

Pass an alcohol and drug test

Complete required bus driver safety training course

Follow written and verbal instructions

Communicate effectively

Have a knowledge of student discipline procedures

Be able to manage student behavior

Be able to operate a bus

Here's the responsibilities and duties of a BISD bus driver...

Follow assigned route and adhere to established schedules.

Drive a bus to and from extracurricular activities.

Check bus for mechanical defects before and after each operation and notify supervisor of needed repairs.

Report all accidents, vehicle damage, student injuries, and mechanical failures. Complete required reports.

Provide all documentation required by state regulations and/or departmental guidelines.

Keep assigned bus clean.

Supervise students while they board and depart the bus and cross the street.

Communicate with campus administrators and parents on a daily basis concerning student behavior while on the bus.

Maintain discipline; report student discipline problems to appropriate campus administrators.

Instruct students on safe riding rules and regulations.

Observe all traffic laws and safety regulations for school buses.

Before driving, inspect bus by checking gauges, tires, lights, brakes, and steering to ensure bus is safe to operate.

Check and maintain emergency equipment such as first aid kit, fire extinguisher, and reflectors.

Correct unsafe conditions in work area that could cause an accident and inform supervisor of any conditions that are not correctable immediately.

Report any hazardous conditions along the bus route.

Operate two-way radio equipment to communicate with transportation office.

Attend and complete required safety training programs.

