Trial begins for Beaumont man accused of fatally shooting wife on Valentine's Day in 2019

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial of a Beaumont man accused of fatally shooting his wife on Valentine's Day in 2019 is getting underway just over three years after her death.

Christopher Ray Jones, 43, of Beaumont, has been out on bond since shortly after the fatal shooting of his wife. He was arrested at the couple's home after the shooting.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder and second degree manslaughter Judge John Stevens told the jury Tuesday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court.

If the jury finds Jones guilty of murder he could face a $10,000 fine and from five to 99 years in prison Judge Stevens told the jury Tuesday morning.

If Jones is convicted by the jury of the manslaughter charge he faces a $10,000 fine and from two to 20 years in prison Stevens said in court Tuesday.

Olivia Jones, 38, was found in the couple's North Beaumont home with a gun shot wound to the back of her head.

Jones had threatened his wife with a divorce on Valentine’s Day according to a probable cause affidavit. He told investigators that she took out a loaded gun and held it to her head.

He then said he fought to get the gun away from her and during that scuffle, the gun went off, and struck her in the back of the head.

Olivia Jones' younger brother, Joshua Simmons, told 12News in 2020 that the family was waiting for justice. "I'm just waiting on justice, I'm ready for justice to be served. We believe that Chris Jones should spend the rest of his life in prison. That's what we believe and that's what we're gonna be going for.", he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.